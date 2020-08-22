Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Position Raised by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $33.85. 1,251,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

