BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 685,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BRP by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 112,991 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BRP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 115,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,550. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 3.49.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

