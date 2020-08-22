Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BZLFY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 19,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,212. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

