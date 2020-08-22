Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $27.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $146,000.

CZR stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.70. 5,734,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,914. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

