Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 3.7% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned 0.25% of Caesars Entertainment worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. 5,734,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,914. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

