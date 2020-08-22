CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,419,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 85,938 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,315,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 145,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 124,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 246,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $296.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.37. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

