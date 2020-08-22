Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $632,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,753,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

