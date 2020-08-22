Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 11.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.07. 927,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

