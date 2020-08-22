Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,102 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 75.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.97. 1,335,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,707. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $1,216,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

