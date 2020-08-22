Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 82,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Capital Product Partners stock remained flat at $$5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 454,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

