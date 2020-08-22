Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 191,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $228.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capstar Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Capstar Financial by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

