Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 969.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CGJTF remained flat at $$141.14 on Friday. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90. Cargojet has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $141.28.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.