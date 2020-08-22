Carnival plc (LON:CCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032 ($13.49).

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Carnival to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,500 ($45.76) to GBX 1,280 ($16.73) in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival from GBX 930 ($12.16) to GBX 770 ($10.07) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.13) price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.46) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of LON:CCL traded up GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 924.40 ($12.09). 1,022,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 948.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,340.01. Carnival has a one year low of GBX 581 ($7.60) and a one year high of GBX 3,864 ($50.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.82.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.