Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.49. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

