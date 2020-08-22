Cartesi Market Cap Hits $16.55 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $16.55 million and $3.37 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.01681409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00190069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00162686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,728,548 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

