Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $2.24 million and $15,110.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.12 or 0.05479039 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

CBC is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.