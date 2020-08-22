Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CTRM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 16,619,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501,070. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

