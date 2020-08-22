Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Reduced by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,986,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

