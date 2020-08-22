CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS MTTRY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.83. 2,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

