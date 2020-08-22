Celo (CELO) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Celo has a total market capitalization of $287.28 million and $748,921.00 worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00019794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00137138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.97 or 0.01671794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00188644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00160393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

