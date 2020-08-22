CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 181.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,027 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 52,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $861,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.79. 4,418,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

