Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Short Interest Up 32.5% in July

Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CERPQ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,116. Cereplast has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
Cereplast Company Profile
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Cereplast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cereplast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.