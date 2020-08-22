Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Short Interest Up 32.5% in July

Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CERPQ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,116. Cereplast has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Cereplast Company Profile

Cereplast, Inc develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics.

