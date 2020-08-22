ChainX Reaches Market Cap of $43.23 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. ChainX has a total market cap of $43.23 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00057758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00137962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.01676710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00163069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,409,550 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

