Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Cut by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,983,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,407. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a PEG ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

