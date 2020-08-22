China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Update

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,928,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 2,306,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CMLLF stock remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Friday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Canada. The company offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services.

