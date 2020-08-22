China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Update

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,928,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 2,306,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CMLLF stock remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Friday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Maple Leaf Educational Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.