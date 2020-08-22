China Southern Airlines Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,717,300 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 11,463,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 527.6 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFTLF remained flat at $$0.70 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

