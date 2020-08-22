ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ChineseInvestors.com stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,801. ChineseInvestors.com has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

