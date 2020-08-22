Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 490,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.97. 83,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,049. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $1.4187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 79.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,884,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 908,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 72,796 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 322,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.