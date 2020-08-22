Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,379,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,010,194. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.