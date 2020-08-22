Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $13,970,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,403,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,543,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

