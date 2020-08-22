CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CNSP traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 55,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,662. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.