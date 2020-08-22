Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 382.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,731,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,883,617. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

