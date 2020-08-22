Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HSBC started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 91,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 331,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

