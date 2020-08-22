Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 175 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,246,000 after acquiring an additional 475,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $8.40 on Friday, reaching $199.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,444,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,671. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $202.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.95. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.