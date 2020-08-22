Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 2,140 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

