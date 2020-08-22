Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 3,344 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH accounts for about 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after buying an additional 2,141,699 shares in the last quarter.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $154.56. 757,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,482. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $107,950.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $107,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

