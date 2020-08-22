Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 3,971 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 12,927,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,252,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

