Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 543 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.30. 1,340,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.68. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

