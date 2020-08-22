Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

