Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,672,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $336,750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 45,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $98.73. 3,350,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

