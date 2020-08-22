Colonial Trust Advisors Buys Shares of 667,096 Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 667,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 9,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.82. 21,211,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,949,384. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

