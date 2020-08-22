Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,708 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.87. The company had a trading volume of 887,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,007. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

