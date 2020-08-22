Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.93. 1,573,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

