Colonial Trust Advisors Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. The stock has a market cap of $340.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $138.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

