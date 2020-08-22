Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after buying an additional 797,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after buying an additional 619,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX remained flat at $$60.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

