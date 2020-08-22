Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.50 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,213. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

