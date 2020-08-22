Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,906,000 after acquiring an additional 98,660 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after buying an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,273,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,640,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,966. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.81. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

