Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,612 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.63. 8,276,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $370.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.