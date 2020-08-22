Colonial Trust Advisors Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,492 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 763.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,296,000 after purchasing an additional 556,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.01. The stock had a trading volume of 721,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,609. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.