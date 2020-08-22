Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 2,529 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. 8,983,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

